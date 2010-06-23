Ad
Lithuania, which gets all of its gas from Russia, said EU energy solidarity rules should be changed (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU gas supplies dip as Minsk issues fresh ultimatum

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hopes of a quick end to the Belarus-Russia gas war hitting EU supplies were dashed on Wednesday (23 June) after Belarus underpaid Russia and issued a new ultimatum.

Belarus deputy PM Vladimir Semashko said Minsk had borrowed $200 million from undisclosed sources and paid Russia $187 million extra for 2010 gas, the independent Belarusian news agency Belapan reported.

The amount falls short of the $192 million that Russia is demanding, however.

Belarus also issued an ultimat...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

