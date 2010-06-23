EU gas supplies dip as Minsk issues fresh ultimatum

Hopes of a quick end to the Belarus-Russia gas war hitting EU supplies were dashed on Wednesday (23 June) after Belarus underpaid Russia and issued a new ultimatum.

Belarus deputy PM Vladimir Semashko said Minsk had borrowed $200 million from undisclosed sources and paid Russia $187 million extra for 2010 gas, the independent Belarusian news agency Belapan reported.

The amount falls short of the $192 million that Russia is demanding, however.

Belarus also issued an ultimat...