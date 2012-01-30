EU pushes Arab plan for regime change in Syria

EU leaders have urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to adopt an Arab League plan for getting rid of Syrian leader Bashar Assad.
Speaking on behalf of the bloc at a summit in Brussels on Monday (30 January), EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy voiced "outrage" at "the atrocities and repression committed by the Syrian regime."
He said "the EU continues to support the efforts of the League of Arab States aimed at ending the violence in Syria" and that the UNSC should "urgently" ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.