EU pushes Arab plan for regime change in Syria

EU leaders have urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to adopt an Arab League plan for getting rid of Syrian leader Bashar Assad.

Speaking on behalf of the bloc at a summit in Brussels on Monday (30 January), EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy voiced "outrage" at "the atrocities and repression committed by the Syrian regime."

He said "the EU continues to support the efforts of the League of Arab States aimed at ending the violence in Syria" and that the UNSC should "urgently" ...