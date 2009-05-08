EU-China trade talks a step up from last year

Two-day trade discussions between the European Union and China drew to a close on Friday (8 May) with both sides claiming them a success.

From a European perspective, the meeting allowed policy makers and a number of business leaders to voice their chief concerns to a higher-than-usual level of Chinese political seniority.

The unprecedented Chinese delegation of 12 ministers was lead by vice-premier Wang Quishan, with EU trade commissioner Catherine Ashton heading up the Brussel...