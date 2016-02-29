Turkey wants quick EU deal on refugee resettlement

Turkey hopes to agree a new deal on refugee resettlements at the next EU summit, amid a broader “reset” in relations.

The resettlement deal could be concluded when Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoglu meets EU leaders in Brussels on 7 March, Turkey’s EU ambassador, Selim Yenel, told EUobserver in an interview.

They already agreed an “action plan” last year under which Turkey will reduce the number of migrants coming to Greece in return...