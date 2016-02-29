Turkey wants quick EU deal on refugee resettlement

Turkey hopes to agree a new deal on refugee resettlements at the next EU summit, amid a broader “reset” in relations.
The resettlement deal could be concluded when Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoglu meets EU leaders in Brussels on 7 March, Turkey’s EU ambassador, Selim Yenel, told EUobserver in an interview.
They already agreed an “action plan” last year under which Turkey will reduce the number of migrants coming to Greece in return...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
