Malta to host EU asylum agency

Malta is to host the EU's Asylum Support Office, a new European agency whose remit is to help member states in dealing with irregular migrants.

The agency, Malta's first since it joined the EU, was awarded to the Mediterranean island on Tuesday (1 December) with the backing of 22 out of 27 member states, according to a report in the Times of Malta.

The office, due to open some time next year, is intended to deliver help both with countries' day-to-day operational requirements in d...