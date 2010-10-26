Kazakh 'father-creator' comes technology shopping to EU

Kazakhstan's septuagenerian President Nursultan Nazarbayev has brought over 50 businessmen on a three day visit to the EU that is to see the European Investment Bank (EIB) open a €1.5 billion credit line to help fund technological upgrades.
Kairat Kelimbetov, the chief executive of Samruk-Kazyna, the state-owned firm which owns much of the country's oil, gas, uranium and transport sectors, told EUobserver in a phone interview on Monday (25 October) that the EIB will sign a memorandum of...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
