Kazakh 'father-creator' comes technology shopping to EU

Kazakhstan's septuagenerian President Nursultan Nazarbayev has brought over 50 businessmen on a three day visit to the EU that is to see the European Investment Bank (EIB) open a €1.5 billion credit line to help fund technological upgrades.

Kairat Kelimbetov, the chief executive of Samruk-Kazyna, the state-owned firm which owns much of the country's oil, gas, uranium and transport sectors, told EUobserver in a phone interview on Monday (25 October) that the EIB will sign a memorandum of...