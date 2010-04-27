Ad
euobserver
NGOs are adamant that development co-operation not be taken out of the hands of the commission (Photo: etrenard)

Development NGOs issue legal warning over new EU foreign service

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European development NGO community has attacked the EU's already quite well advanced plans to subsume aid policy under the rubric of its new diplomatic corps, arguing that the new set-up will make development a mere pawn of foreign and security policy and that this is illegal under the Lisbon Treaty.

A coalition of almost the entire community of development organisations have warned that legal action could be taken against foreign affairs chief Catherine Asthon's proposal for the Ex...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
NGOs are adamant that development co-operation not be taken out of the hands of the commission (Photo: etrenard)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections