Romania and Cyprus confirm opposition to Kosovo independence

Romania and Cyprus said on Thursday (31 January) that they would not recognise a unilateral declaration of independence by Kosovo.

"Cyprus, for reasons of principle, cannot recognise and will not recognise a unilateral declaration of independence", Cypriot foreign minister Erato Kozakou-Marcoullis was quoted as saying by French news agency AFP.

"This is an issue of principle, of respect of international law, but also an issue of concern that it will create a precedent in internati...