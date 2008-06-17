EU strengthens Israel ties despite Palestine objections

The European Union is to boost its ties with Israel, despite objections from the Palestinian Authority and other Arab governments over continued illegal settlement building in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

"Today we mark a new phase in the relations between Israel and the EU," said Israeli foreign minister Tzipi Livni speaking to reporters alongside Dimitrij Rupel, his Slovenian counterpart, whose country currently holds the six-month rotating EU presidency.

Mr Rupel said the EU a...