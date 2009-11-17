Ad
euobserver
Mahmood Abbas is looking to Europe and the UN "for protection" (Photo: European Parliament - Audiovisual Unit)

EU rejects request to recognise independent Palestine

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Union has rejected a request from the Palestinian Authority that it back plans to unilaterally declare the occupied territories an independent state.

The independence move, which would entail an attempt to win recognition by the UN Security Council, could come within weeks, a senior Palestinian official has told EUobserver.

On Monday, frustrated with the impasse in peace negotiations with Israel, the Palestinian leadership said it had formally requested that the EU ba...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Mahmood Abbas is looking to Europe and the UN "for protection" (Photo: European Parliament - Audiovisual Unit)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections