EU rejects request to recognise independent Palestine

The European Union has rejected a request from the Palestinian Authority that it back plans to unilaterally declare the occupied territories an independent state.
The independence move, which would entail an attempt to win recognition by the UN Security Council, could come within weeks, a senior Palestinian official has told EUobserver.
On Monday, frustrated with the impasse in peace negotiations with Israel, the Palestinian leadership said it had formally requested that the EU ba...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here