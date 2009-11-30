Ad
euobserver
Leaders met in the eastern city of Nanjing (Photo: EUobserver)

China defends emissions and currency positions

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU officials urged China to do more in tackling climate change at a summit between the two sides on Monday (30 November), while requests for a Chinese currency appreciation appear to have been rebuffed.

"We cannot solve the climate challenge to mankind without China taking on leadership and responsibility," Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt, the current EU president, told reporters after the meeting in the eastern city of Nanjing.

China's administration last week pledged ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Leaders met in the eastern city of Nanjing (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections