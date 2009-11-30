China defends emissions and currency positions

EU officials urged China to do more in tackling climate change at a summit between the two sides on Monday (30 November), while requests for a Chinese currency appreciation appear to have been rebuffed.
"We cannot solve the climate challenge to mankind without China taking on leadership and responsibility," Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt, the current EU president, told reporters after the meeting in the eastern city of Nanjing.
China's administration last week pledged ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here