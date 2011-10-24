Italy: Euro crisis meeting could strain coalition

Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi's coalition government is to face a major test at 6pm local time on Monday (24 October), when ministers meet to push through austerity measures under pressure from fellow EU leaders.

The most important measure on the table - the reform of the country’s pension system - has long divided the fragile coalition of Berlusconi’s centre-right People of Freedom party and the regionalist, far-right Northern League of Umberto Bossi.

"We have always been and ...