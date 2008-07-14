Brown looks to EU to deal with Zimbabwe

UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown has asked France, currently chairing the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union, for help to push through additional European sanctions against Zimbabwe.
Mr Brown wants travel restrictions and financial sanctions imposed on 36 people connected to the regime of Robert Mugabe, the country's president.
The EU has already imposed such measures against 131 Zimbabwean officials.
The British prime minister made the request while meeting ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here