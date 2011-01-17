EU in 'solidarity' with Tunisian people, quiet about rest of north Africa

The European Union has offered to help organise elections in Tunisia following its democratic uprising that culminated in the flight of leader Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali to Saudi Arabia.

On Monday (17 January) EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton and neighbourhood policy commissioner Stefan Fuele declared the EU's "solidarity" with the popular uprising in Tunisia and "paid tribute to the courage" of the democracy movement.

"In this critical moment, we reaffirm the EU's solidarit...