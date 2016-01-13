Ad
Istanbul's Blue Mosque is one of the most visited places in the city (Photo: stefanku)

IS targets EU tourists in Istanbul attack

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Foreign tourists were the main target of Tuesday's (12 January) bomb attack in Istanbul which killed 10 people. Germans, eight of whom died, were the main victims.

"Today Istanbul was the target. Before, Paris, Copenhagen, Tunis and so many other areas," German chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement.

"International terror changes the places of its attacks but its goal is always the same - it is our free life in a free society," she added, saying terrorists "are enemies of a...

