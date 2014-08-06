Ad
Russian government mulls imposing a flight ban on European airlines (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Russia in sanction threat against EU

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Russia may restrict or impose a ban on Asian-bound European airlines from flying over its Siberian territory as part of a retaliatory move against western-imposed sanctions.

On Tuesday (5 August), President Vladimir Putin asked his government to draw up counter measures to EU/US sanctions.

Putin was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying any retaliatory measures “should be done very carefully to support domestic producers but not hurt consumers”.

He described the western...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Multi-billion losses expected from Russia sanctions
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

