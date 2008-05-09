French call to force aid into Burma rejected

The European Commission has rejected a French call for aid to cyclone-ravaged Burma to be delivered by force.

Burma, under military rule since 1962, was hit by a devastating cyclone on 3 May. The Burmese foreign minister, Nyan Win, has said that 22,464 people were killed, with another 41,000 missing. However, aid agencies and diplomats fear that as many as 100,000 have been killed with a million left homeless.

The Burmese generals have appealed for international aid, but has at t...