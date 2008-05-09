Ad
euobserver
As many as 100,000 people may have been killed as a result of Cyclone Nargis (Photo: Xianzi Tan)

French call to force aid into Burma rejected

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

The European Commission has rejected a French call for aid to cyclone-ravaged Burma to be delivered by force.

Burma, under military rule since 1962, was hit by a devastating cyclone on 3 May. The Burmese foreign minister, Nyan Win, has said that 22,464 people were killed, with another 41,000 missing. However, aid agencies and diplomats fear that as many as 100,000 have been killed with a million left homeless.

The Burmese generals have appealed for international aid, but has at t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
As many as 100,000 people may have been killed as a result of Cyclone Nargis (Photo: Xianzi Tan)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections