Ad
euobserver
EU aid workers in Lebanon (Photo: © European Union, 2020 (photographer: Bernard Khalil))

Western states tell their nationals to leave Lebanon as tensions flare

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Fears of regional conflict in the Middle East are triggering calls among growing number of western governments for their nationals to leave Lebanon.

The latest is France

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Podcast: Israel's assassination of Hamas leader echoes across the EU
France and US seek to avert Lebanon war
EU aid workers in Lebanon (Photo: © European Union, 2020 (photographer: Bernard Khalil))

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

StakeholderBook ReviewAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections