France and US seek to avert Lebanon war

France is leading Europe's diplomatic effort to stop a war between Israel and Lebanon after a lethal strike on Israeli children by a Lebanese militia.
French president Emmanuel Macron spoke with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (28 July), urging him to do "everything to avoid a new escalation in the region" and offering to exchange "message...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
