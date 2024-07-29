Ad
euobserver
The Hezbollah militia in Lebanon is backed by Iran (Photo: yeowatzup)

France and US seek to avert Lebanon war

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France is leading Europe's diplomatic effort to stop a war between Israel and Lebanon after a lethal strike on Israeli children by a Lebanese militia.

French president Emmanuel Macron spoke with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (28 July), urging him to do "everything to avoid a new escalation in the region" and offering to exchange "message...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU and US urge Israel to halt 'nonsense' attack on UN refugee agency
The Hezbollah militia in Lebanon is backed by Iran (Photo: yeowatzup)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

StakeholderBook ReviewAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections