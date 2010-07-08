Ad
euobserver
US vice president Joe Biden spoke of the importance of Swift on a visit to Brussels in May (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Sighs of relief as EU parliament approves 'Swift' deal

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Top EU and US officials have breathed a collective sigh of relief after the European Parliament approved a new "Swift" deal on terrorism and bank data, closing a six-month "security gap" after it struck down an initial agreement in February.

After squeezing in last-minute concessions from the US side last week, MEPs, as expected, endorsed the new agreement by a large majority in Strasbourg on Thursday (8 July), with 484 votes in favour, 109 against and 12 abstentions.

Under the ne...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
US vice president Joe Biden spoke of the importance of Swift on a visit to Brussels in May (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections