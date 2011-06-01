Ad
Barroso (r) gave Ping a fancy edition of the Schuman declaration, a foundational charter of the EU (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

African club defends role in Libya conflict

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Senior African envoy Jean Ping has told the EU and Nato that the African Union is keen to end the Libya crisis by diplomacy, not war, and with Russian help.

Speaking at a press conference at the European Commission in Brussels on Wednesday (1 June), Ping, a former Gabonese foreign minister and a top civil servant in the African Union, said the club's peace plan remains valid despite recent setbacks.

"Our roadmap is clear ... we are seeking a political solution to the crisis, ther...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

