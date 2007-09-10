Ad
euobserver
Frank-Walter Steinmeier says that nothing can be solved without Russia (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Kosovo future fuels serious EU divisions

EU & the World
by Ekrem Krasniqi, VIANA DO CASTELO,

EU member states meeting in Portugal over the weekend confirmed their deep divisions on what to do if Kosovo eventually makes a unilateral declaration of independence.\n \nThe 27-nation union only recently managed to agree to a UN plan that offers the breakaway Serbian province a strong degree of independence but not full autonomy.

But now they are faced with the prospect of Pristina making a separate independence declaration – something outside UN structures and to which Russia is stro...

EU & the World
