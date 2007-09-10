Kosovo future fuels serious EU divisions

EU member states meeting in Portugal over the weekend confirmed their deep divisions on what to do if Kosovo eventually makes a unilateral declaration of independence.\n \nThe 27-nation union only recently managed to agree to a UN plan that offers the breakaway Serbian province a strong degree of independence but not full autonomy.
But now they are faced with the prospect of Pristina making a separate independence declaration – something outside UN structures and to which Russia is stro...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here