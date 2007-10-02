Putin considers new power seat for himself

Russian president Vladimir Putin may retain power even after his second presidential term expires next March as he has raised the possibility of becoming the country's future prime-minister.
"As far as heading the government is concerned - this is an entirely realistic proposal but it's too early to think about this", Mr Putin said on Monday (1 October), speaking to the congress of United Russia.
The party, backed by the Kremlin, won a landslide victory in previous parliamenta...
