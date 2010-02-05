Europe to sell helicopters to Taiwan

EU-China relations have been placed under increased strain following news that a European firm is to sell a number of helicopters to Taiwan, the disputed island over which China claims sovereignty.

The revelation comes just a day after China hauled the EU to the World Trade Organisation over a long-running shoe tariff dispute.

Reports on Friday (5 February) said Taiwan's military is set to buy three helicopters from German manufacturer Eurocopter, a subsidiary of EADS, with an op...