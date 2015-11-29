Tusk: EU can't 'outsource' borders to Turkey

EU Council chief Donald Tusk has warned that a deal with Turkey won't be enough to protect EU external borders and internal free movement.
Speaking ahead of a Turkey summit in Brussels on Sunday (29 November), he said: “Turkey is not the only key to solving the migration crisis. The more important one is our duty and responsibility to protect our external borders. We can’t outsource this to any third country.”
He added: “I’ll repeat again: Without control of our external borders, ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
