Tusk: EU can't 'outsource' borders to Turkey

EU Council chief Donald Tusk has warned that a deal with Turkey won't be enough to protect EU external borders and internal free movement.

Speaking ahead of a Turkey summit in Brussels on Sunday (29 November), he said: “Turkey is not the only key to solving the migration crisis. The more important one is our duty and responsibility to protect our external borders. We can’t outsource this to any third country.”

He added: “I’ll repeat again: Without control of our external borders, ...