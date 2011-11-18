Ad
euobserver
Signature of Treaty of Paris in 1951, setting up the proto-EU Coal and Steel Community. Bagis: 'The EU was never seen as economic project by us, but as a peace project' (Photo: diplomatie.gouv.fr)

Former Turkish ambassador: 'EU dream is dead'

by Andrew Rettman, ISTANBUL,

Turkey's former ambassador to the EU, Volkan Bozkir, has described it as a spent force in world affairs amid general acceptance EU-Turkey accession talks are going nowhere.

Bozkir told delegates at a business congress in Istanbul on Friday (18 November): "The EU dream has come to an end for the world. There is a paradigm shift. The EU is no longer the same Union that provided comfort, prosperity and wealth to its citizens as in the past. It no longer generates visionary ideas such as S...

