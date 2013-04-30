Court ruling is 'test' of Yanukovych's EU intentions

Tuesday's (30 April) ruling by the human rights court in Strasbourg will test whether President Viktor Yanukovych really wants EU integration, the Ukrainian opposition says.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said in its verdict that judge Rodion Kireyev's decision to put former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko in pre-trial detention back in 2011 was "arbitrary and unlawful."

It noted that he did not do it because she might abscond, but for "other reasons."

Three of t...