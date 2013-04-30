Ad
euobserver
Tymoshenko waves from police van outside court back in 2011 (Photo: byut.org)

Court ruling is 'test' of Yanukovych's EU intentions

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Tuesday's (30 April) ruling by the human rights court in Strasbourg will test whether President Viktor Yanukovych really wants EU integration, the Ukrainian opposition says.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said in its verdict that judge Rodion Kireyev's decision to put former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko in pre-trial detention back in 2011 was "arbitrary and unlawful."

It noted that he did not do it because she might abscond, but for "other reasons."

Three of t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ukraine: the book scandal that never was
EU and Ukraine end cold spell in relations
Gazprom welcome to co-own Ukraine gas pipes, EU says
Tymoshenko waves from police van outside court back in 2011 (Photo: byut.org)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections