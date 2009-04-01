Ad
euobserver
Beijing says selection of management personnel of international financial organisations should be merit-based and transparent (Photo: EUobserver)

China should have better representation in IMF

EU & the World
Opinion
by Song Zhe,

China has adopted an active and responsible attitude and substantial measures to confront the global financial crisis in cooperation with the international community.

It has decisively implemented an active fiscal policy and moderately loose monetary policy in a timely fashion in order to stimulate the economy.

China's measures centre on boosting domestic demand, especially consumption, for the purpose of maintaining economic growth. Since the second half of 2008, the government h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
Beijing says selection of management personnel of international financial organisations should be merit-based and transparent (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections