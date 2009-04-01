China should have better representation in IMF

China has adopted an active and responsible attitude and substantial measures to confront the global financial crisis in cooperation with the international community.
It has decisively implemented an active fiscal policy and moderately loose monetary policy in a timely fashion in order to stimulate the economy.
China's measures centre on boosting domestic demand, especially consumption, for the purpose of maintaining economic growth. Since the second half of 2008, the government h...
