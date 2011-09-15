China to EU: We'll back the euro if you open your markets

China has offered to help save the euro in return for getting EU recognition as a 'market economy' - a new status that would help it to export more cheap goods to Europe.

Chinese premier Wen Jiabao made the offer at a meeting of business leaders and officials organsied by the World Economic Forum in Dalian, China, on Wednesday (14 September).

"European countries are facing sovereign debt problems and we've expressed our willingness to give a helping hand many times. We will conti...