China set for landmark anti-dumping victory over EU

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has disapproved the way the EU imposes extra duties on imports it considers unfairly priced in a case brought by China in a case with broad implications for EU trade policy.

The Reuters news agency says that in an interim report to be published next month, the WTO panel will say that the EU discriminated against Chinese exporters of screws and bolts compared to exporters from other countries when it applied a single anti-dumping duty based on the natio...