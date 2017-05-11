Ad
euobserver
Kirill (l) with Putin in Moscow last March (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Orthodox believers form pro-Russia bloc in Europe

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Orthodox Christian societies in Europe are more likely to endorse Vladimir Putin’s revanchist vision of Russia than Catholic ones, according to a new survey.

Most people in the majority-Orthodox bloc, which includes EU and Nato states Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece, as well as EU-aspirant states such as Georgia, Moldova, and Serbia believe Russia should act as a “buffer” against the West and should “protect” them if need be.

Orthodox societies also voiced more nationalist, homoph...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

