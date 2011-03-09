Ad
Tahiri (l) in the Justus Lipsius building in Brussels on Wednesday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Kosovo negotiator: Serbia is stuck in the past

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Kosovo's negotiator in the newly-launched Kosovo-Serbia reconciliation talks has described her Serbian counterpart as being "respectful" but stuck in an outdated world view.

"We didn't see much change in the position of the Serbian government vis-a-vis the new reality in Kosovo and the Balkans. It seems they came with the previous views when in fact the situation has changed," Kosovo's deputy prime minister Edita Tahiri told EUobserver in Brussels on Wednesday (9 March) after wrapping u...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tahiri (l) in the Justus Lipsius building in Brussels on Wednesday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

