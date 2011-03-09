Kosovo negotiator: Serbia is stuck in the past

Kosovo's negotiator in the newly-launched Kosovo-Serbia reconciliation talks has described her Serbian counterpart as being "respectful" but stuck in an outdated world view.

"We didn't see much change in the position of the Serbian government vis-a-vis the new reality in Kosovo and the Balkans. It seems they came with the previous views when in fact the situation has changed," Kosovo's deputy prime minister Edita Tahiri told EUobserver in Brussels on Wednesday (9 March) after wrapping u...