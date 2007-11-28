Ad
euobserver
Robert Mugabe has been in power in Zimbabwe since the country's independence in 1980. (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU to break travel ban on Mugabe for Africa summit

EU & the World
by Lucia Kubosova,

The Portuguese EU presidency is due to ignore the bloc's travel ban on Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe and issue him a visa so that he can attend the forthcoming EU-Africa summit, scheduled for 8-9 December.

Despite recent remarks by Portuguese hosts openly suggesting they would prefer it if the controversial Zimbabwean leader did not accept the invitation, Mr Mugabe announced he would come and asked the EU authorities to take care of his travel permission.

Earlier this year, t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Robert Mugabe has been in power in Zimbabwe since the country's independence in 1980. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections