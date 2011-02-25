Ad
Seats reserved for the Russian delegation in the commission press room. There were no questions about human rights in Russia (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Barroso-Putin tete-a-tete: three victims named

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso named three prominent victims of the Russian regime in a private conversation with the Russian leader in Brussels on Thursday (24 February).

Barroso spokesman Michael Karnitschnig said his boss called for "progress" on the cases of Sergei Magnitsky, Anna Politkovskaya and Mikhail Khodorkovsky during a tete-a-tete with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin which lasted at least 30 minutes and during which only the two men and their interp...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

