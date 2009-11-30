Ad
The EU is holding its annual high-level EU-China Summit in Nanjing (Photo: EUobserver)

Dealing with Europe's China angst

by Björn Conrad and Stephan Mergenthaler,

Nothing makes European leaders more fearful than the thought of their own irrelevance. And nothing better captures this fear than the rise of China as a global political heavyweight.

A powerful EU interlocutor for addressing European concerns with the Chinese leadership? Not at the expense of every national leader's right of individually courting Beijing. An effective new framework for managing global cooperation? Not at the expense of individual countries' seats at the negotiating tabl...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

