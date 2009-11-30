Dealing with Europe's China angst

Nothing makes European leaders more fearful than the thought of their own irrelevance. And nothing better captures this fear than the rise of China as a global political heavyweight.
A powerful EU interlocutor for addressing European concerns with the Chinese leadership? Not at the expense of every national leader's right of individually courting Beijing. An effective new framework for managing global cooperation? Not at the expense of individual countries' seats at the negotiating tabl...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
