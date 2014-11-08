Ad
euobserver
Voter-turnout on Sunday will give some kind of indication of how big the independence movement really is in Catalonia (Photo: sba73)

Defiant Catalonia holds independence poll

EU & the World
EU Political
Regions & Cities
by Helena Spongenberg, BARCELONA,

There is a certain feeling of excitement in the air, the kind which makes the hairs on the skin stand up. Something big is about to happen.

Red and yellow striped flags can now be found all over Catalonia, hanging on balconies, houses and official buildings. Many of the them carry the blue triangle with the white star - a call for independence.

There is also a few signs reading “votar es normal!” (voting is normal) as a protest to the fact that Catalonia is not able to hold a ref...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalRegions & Cities

Related articles

Madrid, Barcelona and the war of Spanish secession
Voter-turnout on Sunday will give some kind of indication of how big the independence movement really is in Catalonia (Photo: sba73)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalRegions & Cities
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections