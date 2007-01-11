Ad
Human rights activists argue the EU should be careful about its co-operation with Libya (Photo: EUobserver)

Bulgarian MEPs push for EU statement on medics in Libya

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Ahead of their first parliamentary session as 'proper' MEPs, Bulgarian liberal deputies have come up with a resolution calling for a special European Parliament rapporteur for the case of the six medics sentenced to death in Libya and also for a revision of EU policy towards Tripoli should there be further negative developments.

A Libyan court on 19 December ruled in favour of capital punishment for five Bulgarian nurses and a Palestinian doctor who have been in detention in the north...

