Bulgarian MEPs push for EU statement on medics in Libya

Ahead of their first parliamentary session as 'proper' MEPs, Bulgarian liberal deputies have come up with a resolution calling for a special European Parliament rapporteur for the case of the six medics sentenced to death in Libya and also for a revision of EU policy towards Tripoli should there be further negative developments.
A Libyan court on 19 December ruled in favour of capital punishment for five Bulgarian nurses and a Palestinian doctor who have been in detention in the north...
