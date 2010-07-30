US missile defence early warning site to be built in Czech Republic

The United States and the Czech Republic are once again negotiating the possibility of building part of the US missile defence system in Prague, Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Friday. The Pentagon has already requested a sum of $2.2 million for the building from the US Congress.

The facility should be able to detect and give an early warning in case a short- or medium-range missiles aimed at Nato countries.

According to sources from the Czech Foreign Ministry, the new si...