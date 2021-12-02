EU unveils €300bn reply China's infrastructure programme

The EU Commission on Wednesday (1 December) unveiled its plan to invest €300bn by 2027 in global infrastructure in digital and climate projects - as an alternative to China's Belt and Road initiative.
The proposal does not mention China directly, but it offers to counter the 2013 Chinese multibillion development programme - which critics say has pushed some countries to unsustainable level...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
