EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said countries needing investment also "need trusted partners" (Photo: European Commission)

EU unveils €300bn reply China's infrastructure programme

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission on Wednesday (1 December) unveiled its plan to invest €300bn by 2027 in global infrastructure in digital and climate projects - as an alternative to China's Belt and Road initiative.

The proposal does not mention China directly, but it offers to counter the 2013 Chinese multibillion development programme - which critics say has pushed some countries to unsustainable level...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

