Ad
euobserver
Davutoglu casts his ballot (Photo: Turkish government)

Turkish PM hires top PR firm in EU capital

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkish prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu has hired a top PR firm, Burson-Marsteller, to improve his overseas image following Turkish elections.

Karen Massin, the CEO of its Brussels office, told EUobserver on Friday (6 November) the contract began Tuesday, just two days after Turkish people gave his AKP party an absolute majority.

“The company is providing communication support to highlight the prime minister’s leading role in international efforts to address the refugee crisis an...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Media crackdown and violence taint Turkey election
Turkey raises price on EU refugee deal
Erdogan party clinches majority in Turkey
Davutoglu casts his ballot (Photo: Turkish government)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections