Turkish PM hires top PR firm in EU capital

Turkish prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu has hired a top PR firm, Burson-Marsteller, to improve his overseas image following Turkish elections.

Karen Massin, the CEO of its Brussels office, told EUobserver on Friday (6 November) the contract began Tuesday, just two days after Turkish people gave his AKP party an absolute majority.

“The company is providing communication support to highlight the prime minister’s leading role in international efforts to address the refugee crisis an...