EU-Israel talks fail to agree on science funding

EU and Israeli negotiators in Brussels on Thursday (12 September) failed to agree on new funding rules, but identified "options" on making them easier for Israel to swallow.

The talks, involving dozens of officials and diplomats from both sides, centred on Israel's participation in Horizon 2020.

The EU's €80 billion science scheme runs from 1 January 2014 for seven years.

But Israel has said it will not take part under new rules, published in July, which oblige its firms a...