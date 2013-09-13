Ad
euobserver
Neurons: staying out of EU science projects would harm Israel, the petition says (Photo: wellcome images)

EU-Israel talks fail to agree on science funding

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU and Israeli negotiators in Brussels on Thursday (12 September) failed to agree on new funding rules, but identified "options" on making them easier for Israel to swallow.

The talks, involving dozens of officials and diplomats from both sides, centred on Israel's participation in Horizon 2020.

The EU's €80 billion science scheme runs from 1 January 2014 for seven years.

But Israel has said it will not take part under new rules, published in July, which oblige its firms a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Israeli MP: EU action shows Israel is becoming 'pariah'
Israeli PM rejects EU 'dictate' on borders
Israel ignores EU and US, piles on settlements
Neurons: staying out of EU science projects would harm Israel, the petition says (Photo: wellcome images)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections