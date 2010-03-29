Ad
Washington is confident that Greece will manage to pull through (Photo: jay bergsen)

US 'supportive' of Europe's measures on Greece

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The US is supportive of the EU's recent decisions regarding Greece and does not believe that other troubled euro countries will line up for the financial rescue mechanism now in place, an American official told this website.

"The US clearly has a very strong interest in the success of the European Union and we were very supportive in the efforts by the EU to work out an agreement with Greece," Robert Hormats, undersecretary of state for economic affairs said in an interview with the EUo...

