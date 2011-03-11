France: Libya could become a second Somalia

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has warned that Libya could become a Somalia-type failed state unless the EU backs anti-Gaddafi rebels.

Speaking in Brussels on Friday (11 March) on the doorstep of an EU summit Mr Sarkozy said the Union should: "Recognise the Libyan authorities as represented by the self-proclaimed Council of the Libyan opposition ... to avoid having a country that finds itself in the position of Somalia, at one time, with no one in charge and no one to represent it."