France: Libya could become a second Somalia

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has warned that Libya could become a Somalia-type failed state unless the EU backs anti-Gaddafi rebels.
Speaking in Brussels on Friday (11 March) on the doorstep of an EU summit Mr Sarkozy said the Union should: "Recognise the Libyan authorities as represented by the self-proclaimed Council of the Libyan opposition ... to avoid having a country that finds itself in the position of Somalia, at one time, with no one in charge and no one to represent it."
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
