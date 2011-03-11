Ad
euobserver
French president Nicolas Sarkozy arriving at an EU summit on Friday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

France: Libya could become a second Somalia

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has warned that Libya could become a Somalia-type failed state unless the EU backs anti-Gaddafi rebels.

Speaking in Brussels on Friday (11 March) on the doorstep of an EU summit Mr Sarkozy said the Union should: "Recognise the Libyan authorities as represented by the self-proclaimed Council of the Libyan opposition ... to avoid having a country that finds itself in the position of Somalia, at one time, with no one in charge and no one to represent it."

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

French president Nicolas Sarkozy arriving at an EU summit on Friday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections