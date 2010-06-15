EU to ban investments in Iranian gas and oil

EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (14 June) agreed on a fresh batch of sanctions against Iran aimed at halting its nuclear program, with the new measures to target the country's massive oil and gas industry.
The new sanctions are pending the approval of EU leaders meeting on Thursday in Brussels during a mainly EU economy-oriented summit.
They come as "accompanying and supporting measures" to the United Nations' sanctions agreed last week in New York, EU foreig...
