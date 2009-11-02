Kosovo artist gives alternative view on EU project

The story of Kosovo, a story intimately linked with the EU project to pacify Europe, is often told in the language of UN resolutions or acronyms such as Eulex, the name of the EU's Kosovo police mission. But it can also be seen through the eyes of one Kosovo Albanian, his love of the Lupc landscape and the previously unpublished words of the Kosovo national anthem.

The Anthem of Kosovo (translated from Albanian by Ekrem Krasniqi)

Kosovo our motherland,

Country of bravery, ...