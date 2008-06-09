Ad
euobserver
The two sides continue to differ strongly on the issue of climate change (Photo: EUobserver)

Expectations low ahead of EU-US summit

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The EU and the US are to meet on Tuesday (10 June) to freshen up transatlantic relations, with issues such as Iran, climate change, the current food price crisis and US visa policy on the table.

But expectations about what the bilateral summit can bring are low as US President George W. Bush's term in office winds down.

According to Antonio Missiroli from the Brussels-based European Policy Centre, the summit is unlikely to produce great headlines. "We have the president who i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
The two sides continue to differ strongly on the issue of climate change (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections