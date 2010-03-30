Ad
euobserver
President Lukashenko of Belarus, the last European country to maintain the death penalty (Photo: www.president.gov.by)

Europe's first ever execution-free year undone by Belarus

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

For the first time ever, no one was executed anywhere on the continent of Europe last year, according to Amnesty International's annual executions report, a human rights record that was undone just a few days ago when Belarus executed two individuals some time around 18 March.

While the European Union outlaws capital punishment from Lapland to Lisbon and campaigns for its universal abolition, and a total of 48 out of 50 European states have abolished the practice, Belarus is the last Eu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
President Lukashenko of Belarus, the last European country to maintain the death penalty (Photo: www.president.gov.by)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections