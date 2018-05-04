Ad
Nord Stream 2 pipes being delivered for storage in Germany (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

Germany starts to build Nord Stream 2

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany has started to pour concrete on a Russian gas pipeline that risks dividing the EU and harming its energy security.

The construction began in Lubmin, on Germany's Baltic Sea coast, on Thursday (3 May), with the laying of foundations for a terminal that will receive 55bn cubic metres (bcm) a year of Russian gas via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline when it goes online in 2020.

"We're moving within the framework of the [German] planning approval decision," a spokesman for Gazprom, ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

