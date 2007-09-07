EU chastises Belarus for youth arrests

The European Commission has expressed "dismay" over the recent arrests of youth activists in Belarus, saying that it is detrimental to the country's relations with the EU.
"We are dismayed at the reports of continued arrests of members of civil society for having asserted their civil and basic rights of expressing themselves", a spokesperson for the European Commission said on Thursday (6 September).
"The repetition of politically motivated arrests which we have observed over the...
