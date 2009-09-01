Downturn shrinks EU's trade deficit with China

Back-to-work Brussels policy makers in the area of international trade may find some cheer from news out Monday (31 August) that the bloc's trade deficit with China looks set to fall this year.

Sun Yongfu – head of the European affairs section in China's ministry of commerce – predicts differences in net trading levels between the EU and China will fall in 2009 when compared to 2008.

"There has already been a sharp fall in China's trade surplus with the EU so far, and the figure...