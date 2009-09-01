Ad
euobserver
New infrastructure projects and subsidies on certain goods have helped boost domestic Chinese demand. (Photo: EUobserver)

Downturn shrinks EU's trade deficit with China

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Back-to-work Brussels policy makers in the area of international trade may find some cheer from news out Monday (31 August) that the bloc's trade deficit with China looks set to fall this year.

Sun Yongfu – head of the European affairs section in China's ministry of commerce – predicts differences in net trading levels between the EU and China will fall in 2009 when compared to 2008.

"There has already been a sharp fall in China's trade surplus with the EU so far, and the figure...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
New infrastructure projects and subsidies on certain goods have helped boost domestic Chinese demand. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections